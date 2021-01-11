The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

Students at 100-person gathering by UVic given $230 fines

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Oak Bay police helped break up a massive 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night.

UVic security called to report a gathering of approximately 100 students in the bushes off Haro Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road.

“When members attended, the group spread out continuing to meet in smaller groups around campus. Several students were not wearing masks,” said Oak Bay Sgt. Sheri Lucas.

Saanich police were also called to assist.

Two 18-year-old UVic students, one man, one woman, were fined $230 each for failing to comply with police direction under the Emergency Protection Act for not dispersing after being directed to by the police, Lucas said.

The UVic party was among the calls the Oak Bay Police Department responded to during the week of Jan. 4 to 10.

A resident of Harling Point called police to report that someone set a fire in the Quimper Park washrooms. The resident reported it on Jan. 4, adding it’s the third time in the past year that this has happened.

On Jan. 5, the department received a report of a theft that had occurred in the 700-block of Oliver Street. A green, three-person Coleman canoe was reported stolen from a backyard. It was not secured and is valued at about $400.

Oak Bay Police followed up last week on the continued reports of a man who placed a teddy bear down on the Oak Bay High track and then hung around to watch as girls approached it, Lucas said.

“Complainants described this as a similar incident they had read in the papers earlier in the week.”

Officers attended and have now identified him as a 25-year-old man.

“While his actions were not illegal, they did cause significant concern and the impact of his actions has been explained to him,” Lucas said.

Oak Bay Police received two thefts from automobile reports and both vehicles are believed to have been left unlocked.

One was in a driveway off the 3400-block of Henderson Road. A child’s backpack was stolen and later recovered a few houses away, though with its contents were strewn about the ground.

The other report of theft from an automobile was in the 3000-block of Eastdowne Road. The car was rummaged through but nothing was reported missing.

