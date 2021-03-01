Suspect arrested after items stolen from parked vehicles in Saanich

Saanich police located the suspect thanks to a very detailed witness description

A detailed witness description helped Saanich police locate and arrest a suspect who had allegedly been entering unlocked vehicles on Glasgow Avenue on Thursday.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 25, a witness reported a suspicious person trying to open the doors of parked vehicles in the 3200-block of Glasgow Avenue.

The Saanich Police Department confirmed several vehicles had been entered and rummaged through. The witness gave a detailed description of the suspect, who police were then able to locate nearby. Once arrested, Saanich police said officers found items allegedly stolen from one of the vehicles in the suspect’s possession.

“Thefts from vehicles continue to be an almost daily occurrence in Saanich with most of them occurring overnight. The vehicles targeted are usually those that are unlocked but there have been some cases where thieves have broken windows to steal items that were in plain sight,” a media release said.

The department has received 71 reports of thefts from vehicles this year.

Police are reminding owners to lock their doors and keep all items out of sight to prevent theft.

