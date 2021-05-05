Suspect in custody after two men threatened with knife on Wharf Street

One man is in custody after two pedestrians were threatened with a knife.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 1300-block of Wharf Street shortly before 10 a.m. on May 4 for a report of a man brandishing a knife and threatening to harm two men.

The two men, who were working in the area, reported they were standing in a parking lot near their vehicle when an agitated man approached them with a knife. They tried to de-escalate the situation, according to a statement from VicPD, but the man became more aggressive and abruptly left the parking lot.

Officers located a suspect behind an abandoned building near the scene and arrested him without incident. Upon searching the man, officers did find a knife.

The man had conditions prohibiting him from possessing weapons, stemming from a previous conviction for stabbing a man.

The suspect was held in custody and faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

