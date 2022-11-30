Suspect search ongoing as West Shore RCMP identify sex assault case’s person of interest

Police say young teenager assaulted at View Royal Park on Sept. 6

West Shore RCMP has identified a person of interest it said may have information about a September sexual assault involving a young teenage girl.

In the investigation into the Sept. 6 sexual assault, which occurred at View Royal Park, 60 Pheasant Ln., the detachment last week released photos of a man as police believed he could help advance the case.

That man was identified on Nov. 29, but police didn’t say a suspect has been identified.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He is approximately six feet tall, with a slim build and appeared to be underweight. They had facial stubble, possibly dirty blond hair and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and dark sweatpants with white shoes.

