Suspect sought after $1,500 in tools taken from Langford Lowe’s

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying this man

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying this suspect after more than $1,500 worth of tools were taken from the Langford Lowe’s location. (West Shore RCMP handout)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a reported tool theft from the Langford Lowe’s location.

On Aug. 14, a male suspect walked out of the store, located at 850 Langford Pkwy., without paying for two separate five-piece Dewalt tool kits, worth a combined total of over $1,500.

The suspect is described as an adult man with tanned skin. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans, a camo baseball cap and had black rimmed glasses. The man has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and some tattoos on his right forearm and bicep/tricep area.

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP recovers more than $30,000 in stolen property from Saanich storage unit

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November
Next story
March Saturday in Duncan to protest Wellness Centre

Just Posted

MAYOR’S REPORT: Sooke moves smoothly through B.C. Restart Plan

Many projects moving forward in district

Suspect sought after $1,500 in tools taken from Langford Lowe’s

West Shore RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying this man

Suicide rate significantly higher in veterinary industry

West Shore vet techs urge public to be patient, kind

Three West Shore fire rescue teams looking for new recruits

Metchosin, Colwood and Sooke open doors for volunteer firefighters

Homeless need respite from wildfire smoke, says Victoria councillor

Councillor pushes for year-round emergency shelter access

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

March Saturday in Duncan to protest Wellness Centre

Controversial site is close to 4 schools

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

Most Read