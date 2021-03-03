Suspect sought after vehicle swiped from Victoria dealership

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a car dealership was broken into and had a vehicle stolen early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a dealership in the 2800-block of Douglas Street shortly before 5 a.m. for an alarm. Upon investigation, they discovered a suspect had broken into the dealership shortly after midnight, left for several hours and then returned at 4:30 a.m. to steal a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket and pants, a grey hood, red face mask and black shoes. Surveillance footage shows him breaking in.
Shortly before noon, an off-duty police officer located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot near the Victoria Police Department headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
