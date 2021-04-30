Suspect sought in knifepoint theft at Saanich Best Buy

Saanich police are seeking a suspect in connection to a robbery on April 9 at the Uptown Best Buy. (Photo courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

An individual who allegedly pulled a knife on an employee at Best Buy in Saanich after nabbing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise is being sought by police.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred on April 9 at the electronics store in the Uptown Shopping Centre. The suspect allegedly entered the establishment and snatched a collection of items. On the way out, the individual was confronted by a staff member. In response, the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife.

“Imagine how frightened the staff member was when they saw the knife, not knowing what you might do next, or if they would end up being hurt,” Crime Stoppers said in a social media post addressed to the suspect.

The suspect was captured on a security camera at the plaza and Crime Stoppers shared the images in hopes of helping police identify the person. In the photos, the individual is seen wearing a grey hoodie, a dark grey coat with red stripes on the sleeves, light grey sweatpants and sneakers, and is carrying a large, black duffle bag.

@SaanichPolice are looking to ID this suspect who on April 9th committed a Robbery at the Best Buy at UpTown. If you know who this suspect is and you want to tell us anonymously, please call 1-800-222-8477 or at https://t.co/H4nEc1KsxE 21-7647 pic.twitter.com/JhtocOhzbw — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) April 30, 2021

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous tip, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

