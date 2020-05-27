A Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officer speaks to the reported owner of a dinghy, which a woman allegedly attempted to steal in downtown Sidney Wednesday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Suspect taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal a dinghy in Sidney

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Beacon Wharf

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continues to investigate an attempted dinghy theft in downtown Sidney early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6 a.m. near Beacon Wharf.

Const. Carrie Harding of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said in an initial response to the Peninsula News Review that police responded to what she called a theft in progress of a dinghy near the Beacon Wharf. “Police attended and located the dinghy, the owner and the suspect,” she said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Witnesses on scene reported police talking to a man believed to be the owner of the dinghy, who was on a supply trip from his sailboat anchored off the wharf.

RELATED: Inflatable boat worth $35,000 stolen from back of vessel

RELATED: Woman flees North Saanich RCMP in dinghy

“It’s unclear what the motivation was,” Harding said.

According to Harding, the owner and the female suspect were not previously known to each other.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect on land. Harding said police had had no prior contact with the suspect arrested and then released Wednesday morning.

The incident caused no small measure of excitement during what was otherwise a quiet morning for bystanders with police responding with two vehicles. In addition to its prominent location, the object of the alleged theft attempt also raised some eyebrows around the scene as police interviewed the apparent owner of the dinghy, as well as the bystander, an elderly woman, who first reported the incident to police.

“I have been here for a year-and-a-half and I don’t ever recall us responding to that prior,” said Harding. “We have had stolen dinghies though. They are worth quite a bit of money.”

Harding, however, said no connection exists between this case and a case in June 2019 when RCMP officers arrested a 36-year-old woman aboard a sailboat after responding to a break and enter in progress at the Seaspan ferry dock in North Saanich.

At the time, crews told police that an unknown woman was onboard and appeared to be stealing items from cabins. When confronted by Seaspan crews, the woman fled. Police arrived and extensively searched the area before a crew member spotted her trying to make her escape in a dinghy. Officers eventually pursued the woman to a sailboat where she was eventually arrested.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules
Next story
CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

Just Posted

Sooke council approves new funding for chamber of commerce

A $16,000 service agreement to be created

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial… Continue reading

Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

Police seize firearms, swords and flares

Suspect taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal a dinghy in Sidney

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Beacon Wharf

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Most Read