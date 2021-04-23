This pair is being sought by Saanich police and the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers after allegedly purchasing snacks with a credit card that was reported stolen around April 8. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Suspects sought after snack run with stolen credit card in Saanich

Large bill racked up on card reported stolen in early April

Two individuals are the subject of the latest Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers search after the pair allegedly went on a snack run with a stolen credit card.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects were spotted on camera making a pit stop for snacks using a credit card that was reported stolen around April 8. Since then, a significant bill has been racked up on the card and Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying the duo.

In the security camera images, the pair are seen at a cash register. One had blond hair tucked into a black baseball cap, a multi-coloured face covering, eyeglasses with black frames and a blue zip-up hoodie. The other was wearing a black hat, a camo face covering and a black hoodie with the word ‘cookies’ printed on the front in white.

“Proudly displaying your favourite snack on a hoodie isn’t against the law, but buying them with a stolen credit card is,” wrote Crime Stoppers in a Facebook post about the incident April 21.

Anyone who recognizes the pair can call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report by contacting Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Most Read