The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo

Suspended bus service sparks concern across Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island Connector will not be resuming service this month

News that the Island’s ground transportation service—the Vancouver Island Connector—will not be resuming service this month has left a void in remote Vancouver Island communities.

On a service update posted to its website, Wilson’s Transportation said the Connector, along with the Tofino Bus, will remain suspended until further notice.

“Due to COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue on these routes has been down 95 per cent since March 2020. While the Tofino Bus intercity bus service provides the same essential service as public transit, as a privately-owned company without any government subsidies, it depends on ticket sales to cover all costs.”

READ MORE: Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

The company noted it has asked for a one-year emergency COVID-19 recovery contract from the Ministry of Transportation to cover operation costs for the Tofino Bus and allow it to resume the service, but it has not yet been successful.

After hearing the news, Port Alberni resident and former City of Port Alberni councillor Chris Alemany sent a letter to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board, encouraging the district to take a leading role in connecting Port Alberni and the West Coast with the rest of the Island with regular bus service.

“If COVID relief funding can go toward this initiative I think it would be a very appropriate use of it to get it off the ground quickly,” he noted in his letter. “This is not something that can wait for months and years of planning and consultation. In the long term I see it as an economic driver for tourism as well as the social and economic well-being of our population in general.”

During a board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the ACRD board agreed to invite Wilson’s Transportation to a future board meeting to discuss the future of bus service in the regional district.

In a later interview, Alemany said the problem has been a long time coming.

“Privatized bus services have been diminishing for a really long time—decades, really,” he said. “The pandemic has exacerbated their issues.”

Although COVID-19 has reduced the number of people taking the bus, said Alemany, the service still has customers.

“People need to get around,” he said. “They need to be able to get to their health appointments, to see their family. Even with COVID, people still need to go shopping. Unfortunately, it’s really difficult to get around Vancouver Island without a car.”

Alemany has been using the Regional District of Nanaimo’s bus service for the past 10-15 years to commute to and from work. However, there is still no public bus service connecting Port Alberni to the east coast of the Island.

READ MORE: Bus service between Port Alberni, East Vancouver Island considered

“I see many people hitchhiking on Highway 4,” he said. “There are people who hitchhike everyday. That’s not safe, and it’s not equitable.”

Dr. Judith Sayers, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) president, says that that suspension of the bus service is “concerning” for Nuu-chah-nulth people.

“It’s an essential service,” she said. “It’s critical to get our communities from place to place. We worry about people’s ability to get around. We worry about the safety of our women on the roads, because a lot of them hitchhike.”

The news comes at the same time as a few groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

READ MORE: Red dresses hang across Vancouver Island to keep missing women front of mind

Sayers noted that the Vancouver Island Connector serves 21 First Nations communities on the Island. The NTC provides support and services for 14 nations, with about 10,000 members.

“One of our biggest concerns is if the bus service goes down, will there be anyone to step in to provide that service again?” Sayers wondered. “People aren’t taking the bus right now because of COVID, but that’s not going to be forever.”

Alemany does not believe this is the end of the Vancouver Island Connector, but he says there is still a need for public transit to connect remote communities across the Island.

“I think there’s a tourism market for [the Vancouver Island Connector],” he said. “I don’t think it’s been viable as public transit.”

The Vancouver Island Connector has been in operation since 2015 providing daily scheduled services to Vancouver Island communities from Victoria to Campbell River. In addition to the Tofino Bus, it also provided ground shipping to Vancouver and across the Island.

Wilson’s Transportation said it will continue to work with the provincial government to restore the service, but is asking communities—particularly those which are served by the Tofino Bus—to contact their MLA about the loss of service.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

— with files from Erin Haluschak


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPORT ALBERNIpublic transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney hits ball back into the court of pickleball association
Next story
Fallen tree leads to Highway 14 closure in both directions at Jordan River, no detour

Just Posted

The City of Victoria is making parkade parking free Feb. 13 to keep vehicles off the streets and give snowplows room to work. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
City makes Victoria parkades free Saturday to clear streets for plowing

City asking people to park off-street during snowstorm

Nearly 500 customers have been without power near Jordan River since 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 due to a fallen tree that also resulted in Highway 14 being closed down in both directions on Feb. 13. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)
Fallen tree leads to Highway 14 closure in both directions at Jordan River, no detour

Nearly 500 without power, BC Hydro crews on site

Police are asking Greater Victoria residents to avoid non-essential travel as snow continues to fall Feb. 13. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Avoid all non-essential travel during snowstorm, Victoria police plead

Already multiple cars in ditches, struggling to get up hills Saturday

Elements Casino brings an estimated $450,000 each quarter to View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)
View Royal mayor expects $2 million in lost casino revenues by March

Doors of Elements Casino shut since mid-March 2020

A Sidney staff report identifies Tulista Park as the possible location for two pickleball courts as council has asked staff to request recommendations from the Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association “on ways to minimize community impacts of pickleball courts and provide details on a funding partnership.” (Town of Sidney/Screencap)
Sidney hits ball back into the court of pickleball association

Staff report also identifies Tulista Park as possible location for two dedicated pickleball court

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

In Bike Tag, you find the location of the previous photo, based on a clue, and then take a photo of your own bike at that location (as shown in these two photos). Then you go to a new location, take a photo of your bike, add a clue, and load it onto the website.
Tag, Vancouver Island cyclists, you’re it

International photo tagging game Bike Tag a hit with cyclists and expanding on Vancouver Island

The Cowichan Valley will need an additional 5,000 housing units by 2025 to keep up with demand, according to a new report. (File photo)
Cowichan simply doesn’t have enough homes for growing population

5,000 new housing units needed by 2025 according to CVRD report

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Suspended bus service sparks concern across Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island Connector will not be resuming service this month

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

More female realtors on Vancouver Island are reporting thery are being harassed by phone calls and texts of a sexual nature. (File photo)
More Island realtors targets of sexually charged texts and calls

At least eight more cases on Island now

Most Read