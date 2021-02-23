RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

The Port Alberni RCMP is investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint that occurred outside the Johnston Road McDonald’s on Friday, Feb. 19.

A woman said she observed two males in a mud-splashed black Subaru staring at her when she arrived in the parking lot, and when she returned to her vehicle one male moved their vehicle to block her in, then approached her window and requested she lower her window to talk, Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said.

The second male approached her passenger door and attempted to open it. The woman did not open her doors or windows but leaned on her car horn and began yelling. The males departed.

The young woman was travelling to Nanaimo from outside Port Alberni in a grey Hyundai Accent car when she said the incident occurred. Her Facebook post Saturday about the incident quickly went viral on Vancouver Island.

Dionne reminds people that in order for police to properly investigate they need to hear directly from complainants, preferably sooner than later.

“This driver did the right things to keep herself safe, she didn’t engage with the strangers, kept her vehicle locked and drew attention to the situation,” Dionne said. She called and reported the incident to RCMP on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the exchange or who might have dash camera video or other information regarding this incident to contact the police at 250-723-2424 and reference Port Alberni Detachment file No. 2021-1681.

Recent social media posts regarding suspicious vehicles—including a white van—are prompting calls to the police, however Dionne said these posts don’t create files for investigation. “If you observe incidents of concern for public safety, please report them to the detachment as soon as possible.

“When we receive these reports in real time we are able to identify vehicles and operators involved. Our involvement can identify and prevent criminal behaviour or establish patterns that require further investigation.

“If you feel your safety is at risk, call 911.”

Dionne said a white van was pulled over Monday morning in the Victoria Quay area “but it didn’t have the hallmarks that made it a matter of interest.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
James Bay Winter Wanderland looks to 2022 after Victoria event cancelled
Next story
Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

Just Posted

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
Metchosin woman seeks treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

The Township of Esquimalt will finalize its plastic bag ban in March, after receiving approval from the province for its proposed bylaw. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Paul Chiasson)
Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

Municipality set to enact bylaw outlawing single-use bags in March

A Bowker Creek duck was in good hands this weekend when several neighbours came together to remove a plastic lid from her beak. (Courtesy of Mack Kurtz)
Saanich neighbours call for change after duck found with plastic ring on beak

Loose recycling, garbage could be contributing to Bowker Creek pollution, neighbours say

‘The beauty of Winter Wanderland is that anyone with a window can participate,’ said Darcy Topinka. (Photo courtesy Anne Milroy)
James Bay Winter Wanderland looks to 2022 after Victoria event cancelled

Organizers hoped to make the event more accessible and further reaching this year

Oak Bay Police talk to daycare kids at Windsor Pavilion during the pandemic. Pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in Oak Bay traffic violations and collisions in 2020. (Oak Bay Twitter)
Oak Bay vehicle collisions dip as crime statistics remain steady,

Traffic-related issues the only drop, according to police stats

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Suspicious men block frightened woman’s car at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Pair left after woman yelled and hit horn, RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

Most Read