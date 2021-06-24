Swoop announces direct flights from Victoria to Las Vegas, Puerto Vallarta

The low-cost carrier began nonstop service to Toronto on June 24 as well

Swoop Airlines announced its new nonstop service between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta on the same day it flew its inaugural flight between B.C.’s capital and Toronto.

The June 24 announcement stated YYJ travellers can now book flights to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, the first of which departs Oct. 31 followed by biweekly service. Victoria to Puerto Vallarta will be available for booking June 30 and Swoop will offer weekly service on Sundays.

Victoria Airport Authority president/CEO Geoff Dickson said the authority is pleased with the news.

“We know Greater Victoria is very appreciative of the support Swoop is showing in our community and the contribution to our local economy,” he said in a release. He expects the availability of direct flights to Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta – both popular destinations from Victoria – will generate a lot of excitement with the pent-up demand for travel.

Low-cost carrier Swoop’s Flight WO 242 arrived in Victoria from Toronto at 12:38 p.m. on Thursday before returning at 1:30 p.m. Point-to-point service from Victoria to Toronto and Edmonton is a part of the airline’s commitment to supporting the Island city’s economic recovery, the news release stated.

“The introduction of Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta are the perfect additions to our route offerings from Victoria for those looking to take a warm-weather getaway at an affordable price,” said Swoop’s head of commercial and finance, Bert van der Stege.

Regarding the new international flights, Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing and sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said Canadian travellers have long enjoyed the “adult freedom” on offer in Las Vegas. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back to experience new resorts, dynamic entertainment, a variety of culinary experiences and world-class sporting events,” he said.

Luis Villaseñor, managing director of Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, shared his American contemporary’s sentiment. “As travel restrictions begin to ease, we are ready to welcome Swoop passengers from British Columbia to enjoy year-round sunshine, sea-to-mountain views, inclusive experiences, and our signature brand of authentic Mexican hospitality,” he said.

