Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)

The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth frests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

Hollywood A-lister Mark Ruffalo has voiced his support for old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.

On Thursday, the three-time Oscar nominee and portrayer of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tweeted a link to a Change.org petition calling for the end to old-growth logging in B.C.

Premier John Horgan and the BC NDP were tagged in the tweet.

“Join me in supporting the #FairyCreekBlockade where Indigenous Peoples & activists are stopping the logging of #OldGrowth forests in British Columbia. Sign the petition to tell @jjhorgan & @bcndp to protect these ancient forests w/ 2000 years old trees!,” Ruffalo’s tweet read.

By Friday morning, the post had accumulated more than 1,700 likes and had been retweeted 328 times.

The American-born Ruffalo has more than 7.5 million followers on Twitter. His Twitter bio describes him as “A husband, father, actor, director, & a climate justice advocate with an eye out for a better, brighter, cleaner, & more hopeful future for all of us.” Ruffalo has a history of environmental and political activism.

protest

