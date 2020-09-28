Thief steals ice cream bars from Oak Bay Dairy Queen

Oak Bay resident out nearly $10,000 as CRA scam strikes again

Residents in the 2300-block of Middowne Road reported a man was trying to enter the back door of their house early on Sunday morning.

A suspect was located nearby and said he had slept in a park on Richmond Road, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Mark Fisher. “He believed his friend booked him an Air BNB in the area and he was trying to locate it,” Fisher said.

The man apologized and was driven out of the area. The call was one of many the Oak Bay Police Department fielded between Sept. 21 and 27.

Saturday also had a report of mischief as a thief broke into the Dairy Queen at Cadboro Bay Road and Foul Bay Road. The complainant reported a window had been smashed and she could see a planter on the floor inside.

It was later confirmed that this was a break and enter and Dairy Queen ice cream sandwiches were stolen.

Among the calls was a concerning report of online fraud. The complainant reported that the Canada Revenue Agency called her and advised she owed money. The victim paid a total of $9,800 in Bitcoin to an unknown individual.

“The CRA will not contact you by phone and threaten or coerce you into paying a tax bill,” Fisher said. “Please do not provide any personal information or make payment to anyone claiming to be the CRA over the phone or email.”

There were five incidents of theft from vehicles reported throughout the week and all were believed to have been left unlocked, Fisher said.

Reported missing are a pair of binoculars, cash and gloves stolen with valued at $750 from 2100-block Florence Street, a safety vest, internet puck and a measuring tool valued at $500 from the 2000-block of Foul Bay Road, an iPod, sunglasses, binoculars and glasses worth about $1,000 from the 2000-block of Byron Street, and a wallet, sports bag and cash stolen valued at $200 from 900-block of Runnymede.

It also included a report of gas being siphoned from a vehicle in the 2600-block of Heron Street.

Earlier in the week a Giant brand men’s road bike valued at $1,200 was reported stolen from the 500-block of Linkleas Avenue from an open garage. The bike was later recovered by the Victoria Police Department.

