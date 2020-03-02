St. Philip Church in Oak Bay was broken into and some items stolen, including a projector. (Google Streetview)

Thieves break into Oak Bay church, steal projector

Police seek items stolen from St. Philip Church

Reverend Christopher Page is baffled as to what the thieves will do with pieces of St. Philip Church’s functioning but out-dated sound system.

Thieves broke into the church on Eastdowne Road over the weekend and stole several items including parts of the public address system and a projector. As a result, the congregation was unable to include its usual musical performance during Sunday’s service.

“It’s very odd as the sound system is old, and you wonder what on earth would people do with it, what will they even get for it,” Page asked. “And who breaks into a church and steals stuff from a church? It’s very sad.”

The church is facing a high insurance deductible to replace the goods. Police said there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

An abandoned motorcycle on the 2300-block of Mid Downe Road was among the more curious calls that Oak Bay police responded to last week, from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Police concluded the Suzuki motorbike was previously stolen from Victoria and was without valid insurance.

“No suspects have been identified and the motorcycle has been returned to the owner,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

On Friday a resident reported their black-coloured Specialized Hardrock commuter bike, with green details, stolen from Oak Bay Village. It was locked in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue and is now missing.

On Sunday a resident in the 2100-block of Fair Street reported their bike was also stolen. The cable lock of the bike was cut in the carport of the residence. The bike has since been located.

Oak Bay police attended a rear-end crash at the intersection of Avondale Road and Henderson Road though no injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have information regarding the above incidents is asked to call The Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

