Thieves make off with griffin statue from Oak Bay yard

Police are on the lookout for an 18-inch statue after a griffin was reported stolen from an Oak Bay yard.

On July 28, a homeowner reported the half-eagle, half-lion statue was swiped from their yard in the 700-block of Beach Drive. The statue weighs about 90 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Police seek break-in suspect

A homeowner hid away and garnered a suspect description when someone broke a window to enter their home Thursday.

The resident called police to the home in the 3100-block of Wessex Close on July 29. Police say a man knocked on the front door and then again on a side door to the house. The homeowner did not answer and a few minutes later heard a window glass break. The homeowner opened the blind to the broken window and startled the suspect who immediately ran away.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police lay heavy penalties on impaired drivers

Police were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion and about 5’8” and slim build with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a high-visibility vest, black shorts and carrying a bag.

$12,000 hand dryer ripped off

A business had a hand dryer swiped from its public washroom July 29.

A staff member of the business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue reported the Dyson Airblade HU02 worth about $12,000, missing. Police are working to get surveillance video of a suspect.

Complex hit by mail theft

On July 26, the Oak Bay Police attended the 2100-block of Florence Street for a theft of mail complaint at an apartment complex. Sometime overnight several mailboxes were pried open. There were no surveillance cameras in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call OBPD.

Red light run

A driver was issued a 90-day driving ban and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days after failing a roadside screening for impaired driving. The driver was stopped Sunday, Aug 1 after an officer saw a driver run a red light at the intersection of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

READ ALSO: Ambulance T-boned by driver in Oak Bay

Witness sought to crash

The Oak Bay Police Department is looking for a witness who interacted with a possible impaired driver at Sinclair Road and Cadboro Bay Road. The interaction occurred on July 25 sometime before 10 p.m. while the witness was waiting at the bus stop. The driver collided into a parked ambulance – with occupants inside at the time of the incident. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department