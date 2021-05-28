Three arrested after drugs, high-powered firearms seized from fortified home in Saanich

Saanich police seized firearms, weapons, drugs and cash after a search warrant was executed at a home on Glasgow Avenue on May 27. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Three people were arrested after a collection of high-powered firearms and drugs were seized from a fortified residence in Saanich.

The weapons and drugs were discovered during a search warrant executed by the Saanich Police Department in the 3300-block of Glasgow Avenue Thursday evening with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit and the Integrated Canine Section.

The investigation began in January when the Saanich police street crime unit initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking operation spanning the Capital Regional District that was based out of a residence in Saanich.

While executing the search warrant at the Glasgow Avenue home, officers found a handgun, two assault rifles and a modified shotgun located near the entrance along with ammunition.

Imitation firearms, prohibited weapons and firearm parts were also located in the home as well as several thousand dollars in cash and drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Police arrested one individual at the home and two others were taken into custody at a shopping centre in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue.

“Most concerning was the fact that this residence was fortified from the inside and had high-powered firearms with ammunition located just inside the entrance,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. “This was a very dangerous situation that posed a potential risk to the police or any member of the public that would have approached this residence.”

The investigation is ongoing and two of the three suspects remain in custody and are facing several charges including possession of firearms and drug trafficking. Additional charges are expected as police continue investigating if there is a connection to gangs operating on the Lower Mainland and other parts of Vancouver Island.

