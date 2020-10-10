Three drivers stopped for violations AS Saanich police kick off Thanksgiving road safety campaign

Three drivers were stopped by Saanich police for violations on the first night of Operation Impact 2020 – a national enforcement campaign targeting unsafe driving over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

From Oct. 9 to 11, police departments across Canada are increasing enforcement of road safety and promoting responsible driving behaviour to prevent incidents that may result in injuries or loss of life, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Apparently we tweeted this too soon… add a Criminal Code Impaired arrest to that total. 😣 — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) October 10, 2020

By 3 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 10), Saanich police had issued two three-day immediate roadside prohibitions (IRP) and arrested one impaired driver under the criminal code.

One of the drivers who received an IRP was already prohibited from driving but told officers that he’d opted to drive because he didn’t want to walk in the rain.

“Finding an alternative way home would have been much safer and cheaper,” said Saanich police in a social media post about the incident.

Anastasiades emphasized that drivers in Saanich and across Canada can expect to see an increased number of officers out enforcing road safety over the rest of the long weekend as police crack down on unsafe behaviour – from distracted and impaired driving to forgotten seat belts and speeding.

