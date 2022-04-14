The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three suspects after an assault in Colwood on April 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three suspects after an assault in Colwood on April 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three suspects sought by West Shore RCMP after Colwood assault

Police look to speak with 3 male teens suspected in April 2 incident on Wale Road

The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three assault suspects.

On April 2, just after 2 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in the 300-block of Wale Road in Colwood. The victim sustained minor injuries in what witnesses told officers was an unprovoked assault, RCMP stated in a release.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Island Highway.

Police are looking to speak with three male suspects described as Indigenous teens between the ages of 16 and 18. The first was wearing black pants, has short hair and a slim build. The second has short hair and was last seen wearing a red ball cap with glasses, a black shirt and black pants, while the third suspect was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident or can identify the suspects is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: 50-year-old wedding gift watch lost in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultColwoodWest Shore

Previous story
Two Canada-wide wanted men among 15 arrested in Victoria on ‘warrant Wednesday’
Next story
Vancouver Island society bringing in new ‘holistic’ brain rehabilitation program

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

A reenactment by B.C. Emergency Health Services shows paramedics attending an overdose. The City of Victoria is asking the provincial and federal governments to take more action to help prevent toxic drug deaths. (Courtesy of BCEHS)
City of Victoria marks opioid emergency anniversary with call for more action

The public will get a chance to offer more input on Sooke’s draft official community plan at a May 7 open house and later at a June 10 public hearing. (Courtesy of District of Sooke)
District of Sooke OCP passes first reading

The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three suspects after an assault in Colwood on April 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three suspects sought by West Shore RCMP after Colwood assault