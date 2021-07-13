Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup

Team Canada hasn’t qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013, 2021 team hopes to change that

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)

Following a week-long selection camp in Vancouver, three University of Victoria Vikes field hockey players will represent Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

Anna Mollenhauer, Stefanie Sajko, and Nora Struchtrup are the three players added to the 19-player roster heading to South America come August.

Team Canada hasn’t qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013 when they placed fourteenth, and the trio heading to Chile this summer are hoping to change that.

“This tournament has been in the back of a lot of our minds for a while now, given that it was supposed to take place in December 2020. A lot of hard work and time has been put into preparing for it, and I feel fortunate to be a part of this great group of girls,” said Mollenhauer in a release.

The Junior Pan American Cup will take place Aug. 21 to 29 and the top three teams qualifying for the Junior World Cup will head to South Africa come December.

“All three athletes are team-centred, so we trust that the knowledge they gain will be passed along to their Vikes teammates, making us stronger,” said Krista Thompson, UVic women’s field hockey assistant coach.

