Timing is crucial as Our Place foodie fundraiser returns to Victoria

The Hungry Hearts Live Gala is set for Sept. 10

With food costs and demand for its services rising, Our Place Society’s annual foodie fundraiser is more important than ever as it returns to Greater Victoria.

The Hungry Hearts Live Gala returns on Sept. 10 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Point Resort, and the Best of the Region online auction closes that day at 8:30 p.m.

“Hungry Hearts is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Our Place CEO Julian Daly said in a release. “And this year, perhaps more than ever before, we’re counting on the support of the community.”

Auction items include golf and leisure packages, restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, jewelry, art, and more. View items online and at hibid.ca, as are tickets to the gala. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 250-940-5064.

All funds raised go toward providing hot, nutritious meals to the hundreds of people who seek services at Our Place each day.

Our Place Society has grown from an inner-city community centre to numerous locations serving Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable, including people struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges, substance use issues, the working poor, and impoverished elderly.

Individuals and businesses provide over 50 per cent of the financial support for its programs and services. Our Place provides more than 1,000 meals every day plus snacks, 400 housing units plus transitional shelter spaces, hot showers, education, job skills, health care, addiction recovery services, donated clothing, counseling and outreach services, and a 60-bin storage facility.

READ MORE: Rising food costs, hike in demand cause for concern at Our Place in Victoria

