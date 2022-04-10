Town of View Royal approves more than $90K in grants-in-aid

The View Royal Library is set to receive a grant-in-aid from the town of $32,000 this year after council approved more than $90,000 in grants-in-aid. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Town of View Royal is set to hand out more than $90,000 in grants-in-aid this year following council’s approval earlier in March.

At a March 15 meeting, council approved the grants-in-aid as recommended by the committee of the whole, with the addition of a $2,000 contribution to the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, which was added to the list in an amendment.

Three large grants are set to make up the majority of this year’s funding, with the Victoria Highland Games Association receiving $31,445 to help cover the general municipal portion of 2021 property taxes for 1801 Admirals Rd., the View Royal Library receiving $32,000 and the Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association $15,760.

Other grants include $1,000 to the Peninsula Streams Society, $1,000 to the Wounded Warrior Run B.C., up to $2,000 to the View Royal Climate Coalition and $630 to the 3rd Arbutus Scout Group.

The Crisis Intervention and Public Information Society of Greater Victoria is set to receive $1,000, The Bike Victoria Society $500, Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission $1,500, FED Urban Agriculture Society $750 and the World Fisheries Trust $2,000.

In addition to the approved grants, the town will be setting aside an additional $10,000 in the upcoming budget to allow for additional grants-in-aid which may be approved at other points in the year.

