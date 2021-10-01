Trade trash for peanut butter and clean up Greater Victoria in one shot

(Black Press Media file photo) Trashure hunt organizers suggest litter hotspots such as Dallas Road, the Songhees Walkway, Galloping Goose or any beach such as Willows Gonzales or Cadboro Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

Expect to see litter pickers roaming the streets in a bid to trade trash for peanut butter this weekend.

Fatso and Kwench combined to create a trash scavenger hunt Oct. 1 and 2 across Greater Victoria.

Dubbed a ‘trashure hunt,’ organizers are inviting residents to head out today and tomorrow (Oct. 2) and fill a reusable bag or two with trash picked up from your neighbourhood. Should you live in a cleaner area or be seeking a walk, they also suggest litter hotspots such as Dallas Road, the Songhees Walkway, Galloping Goose or any beach such as Willows Gonzales or Cadboro Bay.

READ ALSO: Fatso Peanut Butter launches campaign to support sex workers in Victoria

Bring that bag of trash down to the Kwench Co-Working Space on Saturday and swap out the garbage for a jar of Fatso Nut Butter and a coffee.

Trash dropoff is Saturday, Oct. 2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside the Neighbourly Cafe, 2031 Store St.

Be ready for Island fall weather (basically anything) and those in need can grab biodegradable gloves ahead of time at Kwench.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s FATSO one month after Dragons’ Den deal

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.