A crash has traffic backed up on Sooke Road between Humpback and Kangaroo Roads. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

A crash has traffic backed up on Sooke Road between Humpback and Kangaroo Roads. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Traffic delayed on Sooke Road due to crash

Emcon Services warned of major delays due to congestion around 6 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays on Highway 14 between Langford and Sooke after reports of a crash between Kangaroo and Humpback Roads.

Emcon Services, which provides road maintenance on the South Island, tweeted just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that drivers on the section of Sooke Road should expect major delays due to traffic congestion. Emergency crews were on scene just after 6 p.m. as well.

An update from Emcon just after 6:20 p.m. said the crash had been cleared, but people should still expect delays.

READ: RCMP’s Fairy Creek exclusion zones, checkpoints go too far, judge rules

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Firefighter climbs into Nanaimo’s Abyss crevice to rescue another fallen pooch

Just Posted

Jackie Larkin and Saul Arbess, both spokespeople for the Elders for Ancient Trees point toward John Horgan’s office windows at a press conference announcing their legal challenge against the RCMP on June 28. A judge ruled in their favour on July 20. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP’s Fairy Creek exclusion zones, checkpoints go too far, judge rules

A crash has traffic backed up on Sooke Road between Humpback and Kangaroo Roads. (Courtesy of Google Maps)
Traffic delayed on Sooke Road due to crash

The commercial ground floor of the Oceanna development in Sidney could end up being the site of not one, but two craft breweries. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Public asked to comment on second brewery in downtown Sidney

Rendering shows The Commons, the commercial aspect of the first development on the south side of Latoria Boulevard at Royal Bay in Colwood. (Courtesy Tavola Strategy Group)
Ground broken in Colwood on retail element of Royal Bay