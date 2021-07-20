Traffic delayed on Sooke Road due to crash

Drivers can expect delays on Highway 14 between Langford and Sooke after reports of a crash between Kangaroo and Humpback Roads.
Emcon Services, which provides road maintenance on the South Island, tweeted just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that drivers on the section of Sooke Road should expect major delays due to traffic congestion. Emergency crews were on scene just after 6 p.m. as well.
An update from Emcon just after 6:20 p.m. said the crash had been cleared, but people should still expect delays.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.