Traffic delayed on Sooke Road due to crash

Emcon Services warned of major delays due to congestion around 6 p.m.

A crash has traffic backed up on Sooke Road between Humpback and Kangaroo Roads. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Drivers can expect delays on Highway 14 between Langford and Sooke after reports of a crash between Kangaroo and Humpback Roads.

Emcon Services, which provides road maintenance on the South Island, tweeted just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that drivers on the section of Sooke Road should expect major delays due to traffic congestion. Emergency crews were on scene just after 6 p.m. as well.

An update from Emcon just after 6:20 p.m. said the crash had been cleared, but people should still expect delays.

West Shore