Traffic delays expected along Island Highway in View Royal this week

Gas service work near View Royal Avenue sees single-lane alternating traffic in effect

Motorists traveling through View Royal can expect delays this week due to construction work which will reduce lanes and temporarily shut down a traffic light.

Canadian Utility Construction is scheduled to complete gas service installation work along Island Highway today (Aug. 3) through Friday. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect around View Royal Avenue, where the traffic lights will be shut off and temporarily replaced with flaggers directing vehicles.

On Aug. 3 and 4, work is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Aug. 5, it is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route, or to slow down and drive with caution if traveling through the work zone.

