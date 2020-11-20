Traffic delays expected on Highway 14 on Saturday and Monday

The work will occur on Highway 14 from Otter Point Road to Atherley Close Road in Sooke

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place on Highway 14 in Sooke on Saturday (Nov. 21) and Monday (Nov. 23) to allow for paving, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

This work will occur on Highway 14 from Otter Point Road to Atherley Close Road.

Drivers can expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes. Business access will remain open with some restrictions.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. For the most up-to-date information before travel, check: DriveBC.ca.



