Traffic disruptions expected downtown Victoria during anti-vaccine passport rally

Protestors against COVID-19 vaccine passports and B.C. government measures throughout the pandemic have gathered at the B.C. Legislature in the hundreds for a Halloween rally.
Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the downtown core as the group – numbering at about 200 while gathered on the Legislature building lawn – is expected to march after 3:30 p.m., according to Victoria Police. The police department’s public safety unit and traffic officers are on the scene.
