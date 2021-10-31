About 200 people have gathered at the BC Legislature building to protest vaccination passports and other government mandates throughout the pandemic on Oct. 31. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Traffic disruptions expected downtown Victoria during anti-vaccine passport rally

At least 200 people have filled the lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Protestors against COVID-19 vaccine passports and B.C. government measures throughout the pandemic have gathered at the B.C. Legislature in the hundreds for a Halloween rally.

Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the downtown core as the group – numbering at about 200 while gathered on the Legislature building lawn – is expected to march after 3:30 p.m., according to Victoria Police. The police department’s public safety unit and traffic officers are on the scene.

