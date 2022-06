Flaggers will be directing traffic through View Royal intersection

The West Shore RCMP is warning motorists of traffic light disruptions at the intersection of Watkiss Way and Burnside Road West until June 24. (Google Maps)

The West Shore RCMP is warning motorists to drive with caution in View Royal as some traffic lights will be out due to construction work.

In a tweet, police said work associated with BC Transit’s new handyDART centre will turn off the lights at the intersection of Watkiss War and Burnside Road West until June 24.

Traffic control personnel will be on scene to direct traffic.

