Victoria police said there’s no immediate risk to public,

Traffic is closed on Pandora Avenue between Douglas and Blanshard Streets in Victoria as police respond to an ongoing incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic is closed on Pandora Avenue between Douglas and Blanshard Streets in Victoria as police respond to an ongoing incident.

Around 4:50 p.m., VicPD said there’s no immediate risk to the public, but traffic will be impacted in the area as they’re working to resolve the incident safely.

Police are asking people to consider an alternate route.

READ: Still no arrests or suspects identified in series of Saanich dumpster fires

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD