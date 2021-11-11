TRAFFIC: Remembrance Day ceremonies to close road sections in Victoria, Esquimalt

VicPD says officers will be on-site to ensure safety

Road sections in Victoria and Esquimalt will be closed during separate Remembrance Day ceremonies on Thursday.

In Victoria, Government Street – between Humboldt and Superior streets – will be closed from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Belleville Street – between Douglas and Menzies streets – will also be closed at that time.

Esquimalt Road – between Admirals Road and Fraser Street – will be closed from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Admirals Road – between Lyall Street and Esquimalt Road – will be also be closed at that time.

The Victoria Police Department said the ceremonies will have limited attendance due to COVID-19 and that officers will be on-site throughout the day to keep everyone in the area of these events safe.

