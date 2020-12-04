UPDATED: Pat Bay Highway clear following two-vehicle crash

Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Saanich police reported a crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Road impacting southbound traffic Friday afternoon. (Google Maps)

A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Road was impacting southbound traffic Friday afternoon.

Just after noon on Dec. 4, Saanich police issued a warning to drivers heading south on the Pat Bay Highway that emergency crews were on the roadway responding to a collision involving two vehicles and that traffic would be affected.

Despite the rear-end crash occuring at highway speeds, Cst. Markus Anastasiades said the two individuals involved were both transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Hwy 17 southbound at Sayward Rd is being diverted due to a motor vehicle incident. #Saanich #yyjtraffic https://t.co/dWRk0QK9Xh — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 4, 2020

The highway is open again and traffic is flowing normally.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police DepartmentTraffic