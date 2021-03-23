UPDATED: Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)

The driver of a semi-trailer that burst into flames on the Malahat Tuesday morning walked away unscathed.

Malahat Fire Chief Tanya Patterson said the driver, whose semi was full of wood, was able to get out before his truck was completely engulfed. She did not say what caused the fire to start.

Southbound traffic at Okotoks Road ground to a halt following the fire around mid-morning, at which time there was no detour available and vehicles were forced to sit and wait. But, by 11 a.m., Drive BC reported the left lane had opened allowing some traffic through and, at 1 p.m., Emcon Services tweeted to say both lanes were open.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 vehicle fire SB at Okotoks Road on the Malahat. The left lane is now OPEN. The right lane remains CLOSED. Please expect delays.#LangfordBC #VanIsle — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 23, 2021

