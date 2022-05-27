Transport truck fitting fails, spills canola oil on Saanich roadway

Crews lay down 90 bags of absorbent to sop up a canola oil slick on Prospect Lake Road. (Courtesy District of Saanich) Crews lay down 90 bags of absorbent to sop up a canola oil slick on Prospect Lake Road. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

A loose fitting is to blame for leaving a trail of canola oil on Prospect Lake Road.

Saanich drivers called in a slick substance coating the southbound lane of the road between the former Prospect Lake Golf Course and West Saanich Road on Thursday (May 26). A transport truck carrying oil to a storage facility reported a fitting loosened allowing the product to spill, a district spokesperson explained.

Crews remained on site Friday, after working late into the night, deploying three booms in local waterways and 90 bags of absorbent to sop up the spill.

Saanich worked with the Ministry of Environment and the transport company to ensure necessary precautions were taken to protect the environment, the spokesperson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the road was open with warning signs of slippery roads.

Crews are still onsite to deal with the slick on Prospect Lk Rd. Flaggers controlling traffic.#yyjtraffic #yyjbike pic.twitter.com/aWyKfNrUQC — 🌻 Sarah is tired (she/her) (@SarahFrumento) May 27, 2022

The road is also subject to ongoing improvements where Prospect Lake, Sparton, West Saanich and Interurban Trail meet. The work means drivers face single lane alternating traffic with periodic closures in that stretch. That work is expected to finish in the fall.

