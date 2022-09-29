The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Decades of silence: Elder May Sam shares the abuse she endured at a Duncan Indian day school
Next story
MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Just Posted

Elder May Sam at her home in Tsartlip First Nation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Decades of silence: Elder May Sam shares the abuse she endured at a Duncan Indian day school

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Elder Victor Underwood near his home on the Saanich Peninsula. “Every time we talk about residential schools it always opens all the pains I’ve been carrying,” he said. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Having teeth pulled just one of elder’s painful memories of residential school

Brandon Colantonio is set to turn professional after the event in Esquimalt on Oct. 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Fighters step into the ring in Esquimalt Oct. 1

Pop-up banner image