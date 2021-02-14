Travel advisories lifted for Highway #17 in Greater Victoria but in effect for parts of Highway #1

Sailing also appears to be smooth for BC Ferries as residents enjoy snow on Valentine’s Day

This was the scene Sunday morning as Saanich Peninsula residents flocked to a hill near Victoria International Airport for some sledding. (Submitted)

The region appears to have avoided many of the interruptions that have characterized past snow events.

Four highways on Vancouver Island including Highway #17 are not longer subject to travel advisories. Authorities had also previously issued travel advisories for Highway #17A, Highway #14 and Highway #18. The travel advisory for Highway #1 from the Malahat to Victoria remains in effect, according to DriveBC. “The public is advised to avoid non-essential travel,” it reads.

TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE – The following travel advisories have been rescinded for south #VanIsle: #BCHwy14 #BCHwy17#BCHwy17A#BCHwy18 Travel Advisory for #BCHwy1 still in effect from the #Malahat to #VictoriaBC. The public is advised to avoid non-essential travel. — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) February 14, 2021

BC Transit late Sunday morning also announced that it was adding routes after having offered reduced service during the Sunday morning hours.

⚠️ #YYJ #RiderAlert -ROUTES ADDED. The following routes are running today: 4, 6, 14, 15, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 50, 61, 70 and 72. Please check website for potential detours. We will continue to update. #yyjtraffic Visit https://t.co/WCW9D4wWKX Thanks for your patience 🚌💙 — BC Transit | Masks Mandatory (@BCTransit) February 14, 2021

While BC Ferries continues to remind travellers to give themselves extra travel to account for poor travel as part of a wind and storm-warning issued Saturday, the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route appears to have been operating without any cancellations so far with plenty of available space on future sailings between the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.

A look at the arrival and departure board of Victoria International Airport just before noon Sunday also shows only minimal deviations from the schedule, the major one being the cancelled arrival (and subsequent) departure of an afternoon flight (WS 277) from and to Calgary.

While authorities continue to recommend against non-essential travel as more snow is expected to fall in the region, Greater Victoria residents continue to enjoy the snow.

A popular sledding area in North Saanich near Victoria International Airport appeared as busy Sunday morning as it did Saturday around the same time as children, adults and at least one dog enjoyed the thrill of tobogganing.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com



