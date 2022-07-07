Social media photos showed this egg delivery truck ablaze on the Malahat Thursday morning. (Courtesy of Patrick Fisher/Twitter)

Truck fire causes morning traffic delays on Malahat

Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic

The morning Malahat commute has been upended by a truck fire near the Mill Bay area.

Crews on scene around 6:30 a.m. said drivers could expect major delays as the vehicle fire around Mill Bay Road reduced the highway to single-lane alternating traffic.

Videos posted on Twitter showed the front end of an egg delivery truck engulfed in flames at the side of the road.

Before crews started to run the alternating lanes, the southbound roadway was closed in the area around 6 a.m., with northbound traffic being detoured.

No further update was available past the 6:30 a.m. notice.

DriveBC asks that drivers watch for traffic control and be prepared to stop.

