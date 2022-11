Commercial vehicle stopped southbound on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside

A truck stopped on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road after it appears the load shifted. (Black Press Media photo)

Traffic could get busy on McKenzie Avenue near Burnside Road West after a truck ground to a halt in the southbound lane midday Tuesday.

Drivers reported the truck stopped on Nov. 8 with a beam from its load driven right through to the front dashboard.

More to come.

