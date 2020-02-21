Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a meeting of his emergency-response team in Ottawa this morning.

He promises a full account of his government’s work to clear transportation blockades in an afternoon news conference.

Meanwhile, a group of hereditary leaders from the Wet’suwet’en Nation in B.C. is to spend the day with Mohawk supporters in Ontario.

The B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to a pipeline project on their traditional territory by blocking a critical rail line between Toronto and Montreal.

The rail blockade, and others like it across the country, went up after the RCMP enforced a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters, forcing them off an access road to a worksite for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The hereditary Wet’suwet’en leaders say they’re willing to talk with representatives of the Crown, but only after the RCMP and Coastal GasLink workers have left their traditional lands.

On Thursday, after a blockade outside of Kamloops disrupted the Canadian Pacific Rail transit system, the company’s CEO published a public letter calling on Trudeau to immediately partake in dialogue with the hereditary chiefs.

“I support the offer made today by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to move their officers away from the area where the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs have been opposing a pipeline on their traditional territory,” Keith Creel wrote.

ALSO READ: Protesters say they will maintain blockade near Chase ‘as long as it takes’

READ MORE: Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

The Canadian Press

