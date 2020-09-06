Saanich Police Department impounded two vehicles after both N-license drivers were believed to be racing while speeding at 110 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometre zone rural area. (Twitter/Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)

Two drivers speeding at 110km in rural area get cars impounded: Saanich police

Saanich Police Department completes first tweet-along Saturday night

Saanich Police Department impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding, helped a resident dispose of his firearm ammunition and attended a few noisy party complaints during their first Tweet-along-event Saturday evening.

Officers used the hashtag #SPDPolTwt while sharing live updates on a typical shift from 4 p.m. until midnight.

During the shift, two N-license drivers were stopped in a rural area after they appeared to be racing, clocking in at 110 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometre zone.

Both drivers were given violation tickets and their cars were impounded.

Officers then attended a resident’s home after he called police asking for assistance with disposing his firearm ammunition.

Const. Graham Walker of Saanich PD pointed out that over 100 firearms have already been seized this year so far, mostly because they are unwanted by the lawful owner. He recommends residents to call ahead and direct officers to where firearms and ammo are safely stored when they arrive.

Saanich police have special duty officers who now work weekends to proactively attend areas where outdoor gatherings occur, as well as attending noisy parties.

Boat-trained officers were on patrols of Elk Lake on Saturday while other officers attended a few noisy party calls later that evening.

Throughout the night, officers responded to over 40 calls with the help of 911 operators, including a possible break and enter, a stranded motorist, injured wildlife and a suspicious person.

READ MORE: Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of SaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FOUND: Saanich police locate missing teen with autism

Just Posted

Man stabbed in Centennial Square Saturday evening: VicPD

One suspect described as part Caucasian man, with dreadlocks and a green shirt

Two drivers speeding at 110km in rural area get cars impounded: Saanich police

Saanich Police Department completes first tweet-along Saturday night

FOUND: Saanich police locate missing teen with autism

VicPD officers reunite teen with family

Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

Saanich police say mishandling of burning substance can cost up to $575 under Wildfire Act

Victoria muralist goes big with gallery exhibition

Luke Ramsey exhibits 20 paintings, sketches this month at Madrona Gallery

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Most Read