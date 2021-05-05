Passengers onboard WestJet flights 3115 April 27 and 3295 April 29 from Calgary to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two flight exposures reported from Calgary to Victoria

Passengers on WestJet flights 3115 April 27 and 3295 April 29 affected

Another two flights through the Victoria International Airport have been added to the exposures list, with positive cases of COVID-19 onboard both.

Passengers in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 3115 April 27 and in rows nine to 15 on WestJet flight 3295 April 29, both originating from Calgary, are the most at risk.

Passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Of the reported cases so far, April has seen a record-breaking 16 flight exposures, doubling the previous record of eight.

