Two Greater Victoria Public Library locations reopen

Two Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) locations have reopened to the public following COVID-19 closures.

On June 30, the Central branch and the Langford Heritage branch reopened with partial service, both allowing patrons to borrow physical library materials while the facilities gradually restore services that have been unavailable since March 16.

Patrons now have the ability to place a hold on an item in the GVPL catalogue and pick it up at the Central branch, where there will also be a limited collection of material available to borrow. That branch will be open Monday to Saturday from 12 p.n. to 4 p.m., with an hour starting at 11 a.m. specifically for immune-compromised or elderly patrons. Library items can be returned Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Langford Heritage branch’s vending machine, filled with movies, books and video games, will be available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three additional branches – Juan de Fuca, Saanich Centennial and Central Saanich – will open in July for the return of library materials, to pick up materials on hold and browse a small popular collection of materials that can be borrowed on the spot. For more information visit gvpl.ca.

