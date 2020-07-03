Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to two injured people at Cape Scott Provincial Park on Thursday. They used their hoist system to successfully conduct the operation. Photo by Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

Two injured hikers were rescued from different parts of Cape Scott Provincial Park on Thursday by a hoist team comprising of Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue members.

Campbell River SAR arranged for a hoist-team operation after receiving a call from B.C.paramedics at 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

A young woman in her mid-30s had injured her leg in a fall on the Cape Scott Trail and could not walk, said Tim Strange, the leader of the hoist team that attended yesterday’s operation.

“We were asked to locate her and get her back to Port Hardy, where she was to be handed off to an ambulance and treated for injuries.”

The SAR team determined that a hoist operation would be the best way to get her out.

Parksville based Ascent Helicopter was called in and the three-person hoist team were loading gear into the helicopter when they received a second call from the Emergency Coordination Center in Victoria about another young boy who was injured in the same vicinity of the Cape Scott Provincial Park.

Strange said that the boy was probably 10 or 11-years -old and had burned his foot.

The team had difficulty locating the woman at first try and so they elected to fly to the beach near the trail where the young boy was.

“We treated his injuries and got him into the helicopter along with a parent and then flew back to the trail to locate the woman,” Strange said.

After locating her, two members of the hoist team were lowered from the helicopter to the ground and the woman was put in a sling and raised back up to the helicopter.

Everyone was flown to Port Hardy where the injured people were attended to by the paramedics. The entire operation ended by 10:15 p.m.

Strange said that both patients were fine and recovering well as of Friday.

ALSO IN NEWS: Planning a beach fire? Bring a bucket

Search and Rescuevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils
Next story
Victoria Police searching for missing teen

Just Posted

Sooke and T’Sou’ke Nation receive financial boost for projects

Provincial, federal governments invest millions towards Greater Victoria infrastructure

Rapid bus system could increase frequency, reliability in Greater Victoria

BC Transit studies methods for improving major routes in Capital Region

Victoria man collects 28 bags of trash along two-kilometre stretch of highway

20-year-old spent 12 hours collecting garbage near Thetis Lake

It’s showtime: Victoria theatre reopens with new COVID-19 protocols

Capitol 6 theatre and SilverCity Victoria have reopened with limited seating

Victoria Police searching for missing teen

Arianna Mckenzie, 17, last seen July 2

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Two injured hikers airlifted from North Vancouver Island Park

Campbell River and Comox Search and Rescue hoist team rescued the injured from Cape Scott Provincial Park

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Most Read