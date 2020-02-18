Two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were lit on fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 14. (Facebook)

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Mounties are looking for suspects after two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were torched in Fort Nelson this weekend.

According to Fort Nelson RCMP, the two CVSE trucks were lit on fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first was at the Woodlands Hotel just after 3:30 a.m., and while police were responding they received another call for CVSE truck on fire at a residential address on 43 Street.

Mounties believe both fires were deliberately set. Video evidence shows a person operating a snowmobile in the area at the time of both fires, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victims tell of abuse at hands of Victoria substitute teacher
Next story
UPDATE: Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home

Just Posted

Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River

Sooke School District award will be given annually to a student graduating from EMCS

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

Resident mistakes screaming teens’ late-night plunge for an emergency

Big week for Oak Bay Police who respond to rampant theft in Oak Bay, host Polar Plunge

Victims tell of abuse at hands of Victoria substitute teacher

Harry Charles Sadd pleaded guilty to eight charges that took place between 1970 to 1982

2020 Budget: ICBC ‘dumpster fire’ to turn into $86M surplus, NDP say

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

VIDEO: A plane crash in Saanich leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 18

Most Read