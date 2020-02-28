A new webcam shows traffic conditions at Goldstream Provincial Park and Finlayson Arm Road. (BC Transportation/Twitter)

Two new webcams added to Highway 1 near Langford

Webcams at Goldstream Provincial Park and Millstream interchage

Those driving on the Trans-Canada Highway in and out of Greater Victoria will have more webcams to look at to help them plan their trips.

BC Transportation added two new webcams on Highway 1 near Langford with a total of five views between the two.

Commuters will be able to see what the highway looks like at Goldstream Provincial Park and Finlayson Arm Road as well as at the Millstream Road interchange.

This brings the total number of Highway 1 webcam views on the Island to 60.

Last year, four new DriveBC webcams were installed on the Malahat and one was installed on Highway 14 near Sooke.

The cameras help drivers plan for highway conditions, traffic and receive weather information.

