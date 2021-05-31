COVID-19 exposures were reported at Gordon Head Middle School and Torquay Elementary School over the weekend. (Google Streetview)

Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures over weekend

Torquay Elementary School and Gordon Head Middle School affected

New COVID-19 exposures were reported at two Saanich schools over the weekend.

Students and staff who attended Torquay Elementary School on May 13, 17 to 19, or 25 may have been exposed to the virus. Those at Gordon Head Middle School may have been exposed on May 20 or 25.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. The health authority is conducting contact tracing and will notify anyone who needs to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

