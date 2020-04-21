Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP says the two rifles stolen from the legion branch in Langford on April 7 look similar to the ones in this stock photo. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Langford that saw two Second World War era rifles stolen.

During the April 7 break-in, police learned a gun safe on the property was broken into sometime overnight and two deactivated No. 5 Lee Enfield rifles were stolen.

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police. To reach the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line call 250-474-2264 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



