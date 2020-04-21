The West Shore RCMP says the two rifles stolen from the legion branch in Langford on April 7 look similar to the ones in this stock photo. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Langford that saw two Second World War era rifles stolen.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP sees spike in property crimes

During the April 7 break-in, police learned a gun safe on the property was broken into sometime overnight and two deactivated No. 5 Lee Enfield rifles were stolen.

READ ALSO: Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police. To reach the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line call 250-474-2264 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Westshore RCMP

