Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Langford sent one person to hospital Monday morning and re-routed traffic.

At 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 17, West Shore RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police said one motorist was turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway when struck by another vehicle travelling straight through the intersection.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene and there were reports of traffic being diverted at the time. Around 11:45 a.m., Langford Fire Rescue confirmed traffic was moving freely again.

One of the drivers was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries.

