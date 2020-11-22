Two women, dog uninjured after capsizing in Gorge Waterway

Two women and a dog were given a cold start to their morning when their canoe was overturned in the Gorge Waterway early Saturday.
The Saanich Police Department confirms that there were no reports of injuries after the three capsized with the reported cause being fast-moving water near a bridge.
Saanich PD’s communications officer Const. Markus Anastasiades pointed out that all three made their way back to shore before officers arrived at the scene.
“(We) are happy to report that they were all okay,” said Anastasiades. “Just a little cold.”
