U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

RELATED: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Federal PoliticsJoe BidenUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured
Next story
Deal reached for $6.4M roundabout near Amazon in Sidney

Just Posted

Nobody was injured in a crash that temporarily closed down Malahat Highway on Jan. 6. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Police recommending charges against prohibited driver in Malahat crash

Bike lanes and other transportation additions will be added to James Bay as construction gets underway week of Jan. 10. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria starting construction on bikes lanes from James Bay to downtown

Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria International Airport, Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones stand near the site of the proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility in Sidney. The three parties recently formalized their funding agreement for the $6.4 million project. (Town of Sidney/Submitted)
Deal reached for $6.4M roundabout near Amazon in Sidney

The Habitat for Humanity build at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay Photo by Yana Dimitrova.
Writing contest for kids helps fund Greater Victoria homes