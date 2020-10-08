VIDEO: Uncapped needle found on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Saanich police are searching for a suspect caught in security footage placing an uncapped needle and some gauze on the back door of a business on Sept. 30. (Image via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are investigating after an uncapped needle was found placed on the door of a business near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road.

According to police, when staff arrived at work on the morning of Oct. 1, they found an uncapped hypodermic needle and some gauze placed on the back door of the building. The needle and gauze were disposed of safely and no one was injured, police said.

Upon reviewing the CCTV security footage, officers determined that the needle and gauze were placed on the door with tape just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The suspect, a Caucasian woman in her thirties with short brown hair, was caught on video. She is believed to be about 5’6” and was wearing a white hoodie along with a black jacket, black pants and black flip-flops.

Saanich police are asking that anyone with information reach out to the department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-877.

